A barn in North Yorkshire with farm equipment inside caught on fire.
Fire crews from Lythe, Whitby and Robin Hood’s Bay responded to the call at 11.47pm last night (July 7).
They said that on arrival - they found a fire in a 2,800 square metre barn - with a combine harvester and telehandler inside.
Crews then managed to extinguish the fire, and dampen the area.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article