As previously reported by The Press, the Yorkshire Air Museum in Elvington were bringing back their 'Cold War Wheels' exhibtion.

First held last year, the vehicles on show included some from the Eastern Bloc itself. All vehicles on display are alongside a selection of Cold War jets, including the Victor and Buccanneer.

Day one of the exhibition has passed, and the museum has reported a successful first day.

Day one of the Cold War Wheels exhibition at the Yorkshire Air Museum was a success (Image: Yorkshire Air Museum)

Jerry Ibbotson, marketing manager at Yorkshire Air Museum said: "We’ve have hundreds of people enjoying a bit of nostalgia from the 1960s to 80s, alongside our fabulous collection of jets.

"Threats of rain haven’t dampened people’s enthusiasm for some classic bikes and cars, ranging from Minis to E Type Jaguars.

"Day one of this two day event has been a great success and we’re looking forward to doing it all over again tomorrow."

Visitors attending the museum to see the exhibition can do so at no extra charge.