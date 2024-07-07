The annual Cop' Carnival week finished with the Carnival Day on Saturday, July 6.

The week was a culmination of events - including a wine night, tea on the square, live music night, comedy night and a teenage club night.

The carnival was first established to raise money to create a recreation centre for Copmanthorpe. Since it was built, the carnival has returned each year to raise money for the continued maintenance recreation centre.

Speaking during the Carnival Day, event organiser Al Murray said: "It's been a year of planning for this, we're just a small group of volunteers.

Live music was on display for Cop Carnival (Image: Harry Booth)

"On Monday, we had a tea on the square for the older generation to try and help combat loneliness.

"The next day we had our successful wine event. Wednesday was an evening with guitarist Brooks Williams, supported by pianist Phil Richardson.

"On Thursday we had our fourth comedy night with the MC Alex Boardman, Tez Ilyas, Catherine Young and Carl Hutchinson.

"Friday was the club night for the children around secondary school age."

The money for Cop' Carnival is raised from ticket sales, either on the door or in advance. The event is also supported by a variety of corporate sponsors.

Food stands at Cop Carnival (Image: Harry Booth)

Explaining the various features Cop' Carnival was boasting on the final day of their carnival week, Al said: "We've got our usual inflatables, we've got all different types of attractions that are all over."

"We've got all the different types of stalls, whether that be the charity stalls or the businesses selling their goods."

"There's also food vendors just to make sure we're covering all bases."

For the volunteers, Cop' Carnival is an important way of sustaining their community.

Attractions at Cop Carnival (Image: Harry Booth)

"The whole idea of the carnival is to raise funds for the user groups who are part of the recreation centre," Al said.

"It's not only a central location within the village, but all the different user groups throughout the years - such as the tennis, bowls, the cricket club - have used the centre."

"The kids also use the play park and play on the grounds itself. It's a big community space that's looked after by volunteers."

Looking forward to next year already, Al confirmed that it would be "same time next year" for the popular week-long carnival.