Hundreds of beer lovers enjoyed a choice of dozens of real ales, craft beers and ciders, plus cocktails, in the magnificent Merchant Adventurers Hall in Fossgate, built in 1357.

Some 30 brewers are taking part, displaying at least 70 ales, as the charity event aims to raise £17,000, compared to £13,000 in its inaugural event last year.

Opening the event, Martin Van De Weyer, governor of the Merchant Adventurers of the City of York, called the beer festival, “the finest this side of Munich.”

He continued: “What a day to have a beer festival, where you are ecstatic or drowning your sorrows.”

Martin explained how the event aims to raise money to preserve the historic building and to support the education of children in York, with visits to the hall with teachings in enterprise.

Then, the Sheriff of York Fiona Fitzpatrick performed her duty, a centuries old tradition of tasting the beer to see it is fit for consumption.

After taking a sip, she said: “Yes, and I am pleased to declare the ales are fit and in the name of King Charles III, I do so.”

James Staughton, Master Brewer of the City of London Brewing Company, a Cornishman, recalled his career in St Austell.

“You clearly have the best beer in Yorkshire, but we are catching up on you.”

The speakers had been welcomed by Lee Grabham, co-founder of the Brew York brewery, who is helping organise the event with the Merchant Adventurers, said: “It’s thrilling that once again the local brewing community and its beer scene have come together to put on an amazing beer festival and support local children’s education.”

Cask sponsor Ben Pilgrim, of Royal Pilgrim Communications, said: “I’m vry excited to once again sponsor such a great event for the city. It is an absolutely fantastic occasion celebrating the best beer in the area and beyond.”

The festival last features Beer and Cheese pairing tasting events, talks about beer, plus a large tv for the Euros football.

There is also music in association with YO1 Radio.

Friday saw The Tri-Stars, Mal Fry, Johnny Cole, Holly May Violin. Amara Hollinrake, Meg Baldrick and Henri Gaston.

Saturday sees Nick Shaw, Owen Martin, Rob Chamberlain, Will Hissett, Mike Johnson, and Kev Jones.

Food is available from Yuzu and El Chappo.

Saturday afternoon’s session is sold out but tickets are still available for this evening, through the Merchant Adventurer’s website.