As reported by The Press, Hillards - formerly of Hull Road - started offering grants to charities serving the same communities that they once did.

Hillards Supermarkets had 43 stores across the country. When the company was sold to Tesco, a couple involved in the family firm, Peter and Gay Hartley, created a trust fund with a part of the sale proceeds.

In February this year, the Hillards Trust announced that York had been adopted as a "target town" and that it was inviting applications from York based charities.

Hillards Trust Chairman, Sir Norman Bettison, spoke of the success gained since the initial appeal.

He told The Press: "The article generated a great deal of interest and we received applications from a wide range of charities doing fabulous work in the York area, including one from Tang Hall Community Centre which was, coincidentally, located right across the road from the old York store.

"The Trustees were delighted, at their March meeting, to approve 12 grants to charities in York."

The successful charities in this round were: Older Citizen's Advocacy York, Tang Hall Community Centre, The Snappy Trust, York Down Syndrome Group, York Neighbours, Door 84, Musical Connections, Richard Shephard Music Foundation, Streetangels, The Hut York, The Island and The Spirit of Christmas.

Sir Norman added: "Applications can be raised through our website, which also provides our grant criteria including an 18 month embargo for previous applicants.

"We have three or four grant giving rounds each year."