Rick Astley came to the Scarborough Open Air Theatre last night, July 5.

The voice behind 'Never Gonna Give You Up' followed the opening act - The Lightning Seeds.

Rick Astley brought out special guests Lightning Seeds in Scarborough (Image: Scarborough OAT)

Rick opened his set with 'Never Gonna Stop' from 2023 album 'Are We There Yet', followed by 1980s’ favourite 'Together Forever', Rick Astley went on to have the crowd singing and dancing through his 36-year career alongside covers from the likes of CHIC and AC/DC, with 'Good Times' and 'Highway To Hell'.

The summer shows at the Scarborough Open Air Theatre, presented by TK Maxx, continue with Fatboy Slim (July 6) and Paul Weller (July 7). Acts such as JLS and Madness are still to come to Scarborough in July.

