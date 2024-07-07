It has been a difficult few months for lovers of sweet treats in the UK with several chocolates being axed by major confectionary companies including the likes of Cadbury and Nestle.

In November (2023), Cadbury confirmed it had discontinued its peanut caramel crisp chocolate bar after just five years on UK shelves.

Then in May, the confectionary company said its Dairy Milk Orange chocolate bar had also been discontinued.

Discontinued UK sweets and chocolates

Meanwhile, Nestle revealed in November last year it was discontinuing its Caramac and Animal Bars much to the disappointment of fans.

Before in February (2024) it was revealed that it was cutting Breakaway and Yorkie biscuit bars from its range of products.

More recently Nestle confirmed its limited edition Yorkie Orange chocolate bar - which was first launched back in 2021 - has also been discontinued.

Discontinued Milky Way Crispy Rolls back at B&M

Before all these, Milky Way Crispy Rolls were discontinued by Mars Wrigley back in 2022.

At the time, a spokesperson for the company, speaking to The Sun, said: "While Milky Way Crispy Rolls are currently in a galaxy far, far away we’re pleased to offer many delicious alternatives such as Milky Way Magic Stars, Maltesers, Mars and of course, the traditional Milky Way."

But now, two years on, the fan-favourite chocolate treats are back in stores across the UK.

Milky Way Crispy Rolls returned last month in Home Bargains stores across the UK on sale for 99p (for a six pack).

The chocolate treats have now been spotted by eagle-eye shoppers at B&M, available for £1 (also for a six pack).

Fans have taken to social media to share their excitement about the discontinued chocolates returning to UK stores once again.

Facebook group Newfoodsuk posted about the return of the Mily Way chocolates on Thursday (July 4).

Within 24 hours the post (at the time of writing) had received more than 1,200 likes, the same amount of comments and been shared 292 times, showing the popularity of the discontined Milky Way treat.

One fan, commenting on the post, said: "I need to go b&m these are my fav."

Another person added: "CAN WE PLEASE STOCK UP ON THESE IVE BEEN WAITING A VERY VERY VERY LONG TIME FOR THESE."

A third person commented: "Got some yesterday. And I won’t share with the kids!!!"

While another chocolate fans said: "We gotta go get some these are my childhood choccys."

It's not just discontinued chocolates that have been spotted in B&M of late.

Chocolate bars from overseas locations like Australia and New Zealand have also been released including the likes of Cadbury's Perky Nana and Slices Lamington chocolate bars.