A car has been completely destroyed in a fire on a major road through North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the A1 at 9.49pm last night (July 5).
They said that crews from Tadcaster, Harrogate and Killingbeck responded to the call.
Upon arrival, they found a Peugeot on fire.
Despite using a hose reel jet, fire crews confirmed that the car was completely destroyed.
