It happened in Boroughbridge Road while the owners were away between Wednesday, June 5, and Saturday (June 29), North Yorkshire Police said.

The force urges anyone with information about the damage to email: Nabiel.galab@northyorkshire.police.uk or phone 101, select option two and ask for pc 319.

Information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote police reference number 12240115407 when passing on information.