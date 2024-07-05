Two cars were stolen from the driveway of a home in Northallerton last night into the early hours of today (Friday, July 5).

Thieves snatched the car keys from the kitchen worktops and made off with them from the property in St James’ Drive, North Yorkshire Police said.

A force spokesperson added that one of the cars – a blue Audi – was recovered but the other – a Ford Ranger – is still missing.

Police urge anyone who saw the theft, or who has doorbell footage of the area, to email: quita.readman@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101 and pass information for incident 12240118909.

Information can be passed anonymous via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Meanwhile, North Yorkshire Police is urging residents to take action to reduce the chances of vehicles being stolen.

This includes: locking cars, not leaving valuables inside and fitting alarms and tracking devices to vehicles.

The police spokesperson added: “You can play your part by being extra vigilant, look out for your neighbours and report anything suspicious in your area either via our website or by calling 101.”