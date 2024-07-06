The Endeavour in the coastal village of Staithes situated near “scenic clifftop walks” was praised by the publisher for its trendy interiors such as “tongue-and-groove panels, chunky-knit throws, framed vintage maps and dried flowers in vases.”

The Times commented on its recent travel guide: “Not all that long ago Britain’s seaside was awash with old-fashioned hotels and chintzy B&Bs, but there’s been a transformation along the coast over the past two decades or so.

“Faced with customers used to cracking coastal stays on warmer foreign shores — not to mention a recent surge in UK holidays — the hospitality scene has upped its game.

“These days, it’s as easy to find a boutique beauty as it is in any big city, only with much better views.

“Expect infinity pools and slinky spas, Michelin-starred restaurants and rustic seafood shacks, clifftop hot tubs and panoramic patios: the coast is officially cool and, with more than 7,000 miles of it to explore in the UK, we should count ourselves lucky.”

It added: “Right now, these properties are perfect if it’s beach time and sunbathing that you’re after — the ones to have bookmarked when the headlines ring with the H-word: heatwave.

“Of course, you’ll find the absolute cheapest rates off-season, but these pads are best enjoyed with at least a chance of a stroll along the waterfront, brolly-free.

“Pack your coastal finest, pick your must-haves (sea-breezy spa, cult restaurant by the waves) and find your spot.”

Why is The Endeavour, Staithes among most stylish hotels by the beach?





The travel experts commented: “A gaggle of red-roofed seaside houses under rippling toffee-coloured cliffs, Staithes is a proud throwback to North Yorkshire’s fishing heritage.

“This boutique B&B’s policy, perhaps controversially, is 'no dogs, no kids', which will no doubt suit many couples.

“After a reboot in 2022, the rooms have been done up to influencer perfection: tongue-and-groove panels, chunky-knit throws, framed vintage maps, dried flowers in vases and no single-use plastic in sight (fresh milk and filtered water are provided in glass bottles, tea and coffee in glass jars).

“Scenic clifftop walks, art history, galleries (google ‘the Staithes Group’) and seafarer’s pubs all await in the vicinity.”

Visitors have also given The Endeavour in Staithes an impressive 5/5 rating from 334 reviews on Tripadvisor.

One guest recently shared: “Lovely little B&B perfectly located on the main street in Staithes. Room was spacious and clean. Host was welcoming and super helpful - I needed to leave early one morning and he provided a breakfast buttie as I would miss their usual opening times. The ‘proper’ breakfast was also delicious - local smoked kippers and perfectly poached egg. Highly recommended.”

Another wrote: “From the moment we got there, we knew we’d made the right choice of accommodation. Cameron, the host was so warm and welcoming. The hotel is set in a quaint fishing village, our room had fantastic views of the narrow cobbled street. The room was nicely decorated, with a generous walk in shower. Everything was exceptionally clean and the room was lovely and warm. There was a good choice of breakfast, which was nicely cooked. We’d definitely recommend staying here.”

The Endeavour is located at 1 High Street, Staithes, Saltburn-by-the-Sea, TS13 5BQ.