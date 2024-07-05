North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image after the incident in Riverside View, Tadcaster.

They said it happened at around 4.26am on May 25.

The force would like to speak to the man in the image, as they believe he may have information that could help their investigation.

Those who can help are asked to email Ben.Hepworth@northyorkshire.police.uk. Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for collar number 685 (PC Hepworth)

If you prefer, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240091779 when passing on information.