The fight among young people has been planned for this evening (Friday, July 5), North Yorkshire Police said.

A dispersal order – allowing officers to direct a person they believe will engage in anti-social behaviour out of the area for 48 hours – is in place until Sunday.

It covers the whole of Haxby within the boundaries of the A1237, Wigginton Road, Sutton Road, and Strensall Road.

Schools in the area have been contacted and officers urge parents across York to “ensure they know where their children are and what they are doing this evening”, a police spokesperson said.

Inspector Lee Point, from the York Neighbouhood Policing Team, said Haxby residents have “had enough of antisocial behaviour”, adding that the order “helps us prevent it before it happens”.

“Not all suspects are from Haxby, therefore this message applies to all parents across the city whose children may be involved,” he said.

“We will be out and about in the area, but if anyone suspects or witnesses any antisocial behaviour in Haxby this weekend, please call us on 999.”