Over 100 children and adults raised £25,000 in memory of a North Yorkshire boy who died of a brain tumour at the age of just 10.
The team from York-based OSCAR's Paediatric Brain Tumour Charity jumped, slid and bounced their way across a 5km course at Harewood House, near Leeds, on Saturday (June 29) to raise the whopping total.
They did so in memory of Alfie Hutchinson, from Bedale, who died earlier this year following his diagnosis in 2020.
The 80 strong team included Alfie’s mum Louise and teenage brother Aaron, as well as his friends, schoolmates and head teacher Sam Marino.
They wore bright orange OSCAR’s t-shirts with ‘Team Alf’ on the back during the emotional day.
The charity supported Alfie and his school while he was ill.
Sam thanked OSCAR’s for its support during this time.
“When you are in such an emotional situation it is sometimes very difficult to navigate your way through,” she said. “OSCAR’s were right by our side and I’m not too sure how we would have dealt with the past few months without OSCAR’s.
“We will be forever grateful. Anyone who is in a similar situation - these are the people you need to speak to.”
Rebecca McGuckin took part in the run with her son Oliver.
"I think it’s really important for children to understand the importance of pushing ourselves to help others,” she said. “And Oliver came away having learnt that."
OSCAR’s provides support and care for children with brain tumours and their families, raises awareness of signs and symptoms and funds research.
It was set-up in 2014 by Marie and Ian Hughes in memory of their son Oscar, who died in 2014.
In 2020, Ian also died of a brain tumour and a few days after Ian’s funeral his son, four-year-old Milo, was diagnosed with the same disease and died a year later.
The charity is now run by Phil Martinez, one of Oscar’s ex-teachers, who said: “We were absolutely astounded by the amount raised, but I think it just shows the strength of feeling that people have about the lack of funding there is towards fighting brain tumours and their shock at what children are having to go through not only to get a diagnosis, but when faced with such unkind treatment options.”
Saturday's run followed a charity rugby match at the LNER Community Stadium last month which raised over £4,000 for OSCAR's.
Meanwhile, on September 21 a team from OSCAR’s will gather at York Racecourse to take on another inflatable 5km running challenge.
For anyone interested in joining the OSCAR’s team, contact Phil Martinez via phil@oscarspbtc.org. For more information on the charity head to www.oscarspbtc.org
