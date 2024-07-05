Christian Vassie – also a Lib Dem councillor in York’s Wheldrake ward - spoke to The Press just after the verification of votes for the new constituency won by Labour’s Keir Mather a few hours later.

Mr Vassie said: “Plainly it’s not one of our target seats but I have applied myself to meeting lots of people, trying to communicate what Liberal Democrats stand for.

“I suppose one of the challenges for the Liberal Democrats is that we’re very strong in local government and it can be a challenge to get people to see you as being interested in the national stage and international politics.”

He said on the doorsteps and hustings he focused on ‘the big issues’ such as Brexit, climate change and about carers’ issues raised by party leader Ed Davey in recent weeks.

He spoke just after our venue declared Harrogate and Knaresborough as voting for the day’s first Lib Dem MP in Tom Gordon in a 15.8 per cent swing from the Conservatives.

With voting remaining in two constituencies, at least 71 Lib Dem MPs will take their seats in a new Parliament.

At the 2019 General Election, the Lib Dems secured 11 seats.

Mr Vassie said: “What I hope the number of Lib Dem MPs says is that there is a voice that has been clear through this process that we need to be back with the rest of our continent.

“We know that two-thirds of people recognise Brexit was a failure now but everyone’s very coy about what happens next.”

He added that progress of the region’s new Combined Authority was really important too.

Christian Vassie said: “What I care about is getting things done.

“That is of crucial importance for North Yorkshire.

“There is now a Labour mayor, there’s a Lib Dem MP in Harrogate and Knaresborough, there’s a Labour administration in York.

“There are lots of changes happening here that you could characterise as progressive politics taking over from conservative politics.

“I hope we don’t waste the opportunity to see common cause where it exists and drive a more progressive agenda for the whole county and a new MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough hopefully will help that.”