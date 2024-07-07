Elizabeth Cross was driving a red Vauxhall Corsa which crashed with a blue Skoda Enyaq near Birdforth, north of Easingwold, at about 1.15pm on Tuesday, June 11.

The 38-year-old, from Easingwold, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Coroner Jon Heath opened an inquest into Ms Cross’ death on Friday (July 5) and said she died of torso injuries.

He adjourned the hearing to a later date.

Ms Cross’ family previously paid tribute to her through North Yorkshire Police.

“Our beautiful, quirky daughter, Lizzie, taken from us far too soon,” they said.

North Yorkshire Police said its investigation into the crash is ongoing and officers are continuing to establish the circumstances leading up the collision.

A force spokesperson said the driver of the Skoda – a woman in her 40s – was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has been released under investigation pending further inquiries.

After the crash they said: “Our thoughts are with [Ms Cross’] loved ones at this incredibly sad time.”

Paramedics, firefighters and police officers were called to the scene on the A19 at the crossroads for Carlton Husthwaite and Hutton Sessay.

An eyewitness told The Press an air ambulance landed nearby.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service said road ambulances were also on the scene.

The road was closed while the scene was examined and cleared. It reopened at about 7pm.