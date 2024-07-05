Coroner Jon Heath opened an inquest into the 31-year-old’s death today (Friday, July 5).

He told the hearing that the cause of death is unascertained, meaning it is still unknown.

The coroner said Seth, originally from Spain, was reported missing by his flatmate on Saturday, February 24.

He died on June 16 at the River Ouse near Nether Poppleton where his body was found the same day, Northallerton Coroners' Court heard.

Mr Heath adjourned the hearing to a later date.

Seth Martin (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

As The Press reported, Seth, from Santa Cruz on Tenerife, was last seen at his home in the Clifton area on February 24.

North Yorkshire Police previously said the search was focusing on the River Ouse after a report of a man in the water near Clifton Ings at 4.30pm that day.

Following confirmation that a body found in the River Ouse was Seth, his devastated family paid tribute to him.

They described him as “more than a son, brother and friend” and said his death leaves an “immense void that can never be filled”.

“He was a light in our lives, someone who touched the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing him,” they wrote in a statement on social media.

The statement adds: “Words cannot express the pain and sadness we feel right now.”

Seth's family previously described him as a “happy, outgoing, family-oriented person, a good friend and a great joker”.

They said Seth came to York because one of his best friends lived in the city.

A spokesperson for the family said they last heard from Seth the day before his disappearance.

“He texted us during the afternoon on a family group saying good night,” they explained.

During the search, Seth's family called on the Spanish authorities and institutions to "join the investigation and provide the necessary support at this critical time".