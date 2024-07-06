The first is an easyfix: restore the free TV licence for over 75s that Boris Johnson took from us.

Secondly, pre-election, Rachael promised me on behalf of ex-York Carriageworkers she would TRY to have our long-standing battle with Tories, who oversaw our free rail passes stolen from us, returned.

This will not be an easy task for her but with the help of Luke, Keir Mather and all the Labour MPs of Derby & Crewe to back her, knowing Rachael she will do her very best .

William Moore,

Lochrin Place,

York

