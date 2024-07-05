Dr Anna Sanders, a lecturer in politics at the University of York, spoke to The Press after watching the action throughout the night.

She said there has been fragmentation among Tory voters, explaining that this has gone in "several other directions" like to the Greens and Reform.

"I think, overall, politics in the UK has entered a period of fragmentation and polarization," she said. "And that's seen through the rise of Reform and the Greens."

Dr Anna Sanders, a lecturer in politics at the University of York

Ahead of the election, Dr Sanders told The Press Reform were likely to gain three or four seats.

And her predication was right with the party gaining four seats - one of which belongs to Nigel Farage, meaning he has been elected as an MP for the first time.

Dr Sanders said the party's vote share is relatively evenly distributed but its rise has been a "breakthrough".

'Remarkable' as Lib Dems overturn Tory majority in Harrogate and Knaresborough

She hails Harrogate and Knaresborough - where power swung to the Liberal Democrats - as one of the most interesting results in North Yorkshire.

"A swing of 12 points is quite remarkable," Dr Sanders said. "Given the Conservatives had a 76-point lead in 2019."

Nationally, the Lib Dems won 70 seats with leader Sir Ed Davey hailing it as a "record-breaking" night.

"It's the best performance they've had in 100 years," Dr Sanders said, adding that some of the swings were "unprecedented".

Meanwhile, Dr Sanders notes another "remarkable" victory happening in York Outer, which is now Labour.

Luke Charters overturned Julian Sturdy’s majority of 9,985 at the last election to win by almost 10,000 votes.

"It's quite remarkable since it's been Conservative since its creation in 2010", Dr Sanders said.

Reflecting on a grim night for the Tories, Dr Sanders said: "What we've seen is a breakdown of Conservative support rather than a real enthusiasm for other parties, we've seen dissatisfaction."

Turnout for the General Election is expected to be lowest in over 20 years.

Dr Sanders said this isn't surprising.

"Many of the polls were showing that Labour had a comfortable lead," she explains. "I think a lot of voters felt that was a foregone conclusion and they didn't want to turn out."

She adds that trust in the political system is "at an all time low" which is likely to be another reason for the poor turnout.