All the General Election results in York and North Yorkshire have been revealed.
York Central
Rachael Maskell (Labour): 24,547
Richard Hudson (Conservative): 5,383
Lars Kramm (Green): 5,185
Cliff Bond (Reform UK): 4,721
Alan Page (Liberal Democrats): 3,051
Alasdair Lord (Independent): 133
Roger James (Independent): 131
Ruairi Kendall (Independent): 98
Leo Mayne (Independent): 84
York Outer
Luke Charters (Labour): 23,161
Andrew Hollyer (Liberal Democrats): 5,496
John Crispin-Bailey (Reform UK): 5,912
Julian Sturdy (Conservative): 13,770
Michael Kearney (The Green Party): 2,212
David Eadington (Yorkshire Party): 260
Darren Barrows (Independent): 66
Keith Hayden (Independent): 141
Hal Mayne (Independent): 88
Selby
Keir Mather (Labour): 22,788
Charles Richardson (Conservative): 12,593
David Burns (Reform UK): 9,565
Angela Oldershaw (The Green Party): 2,484
Christian Vassie (Liberal Democrats): 1,792
Thirsk and Malton
Kevin Hollinrake (Conservative): 19,544
Lisa Banes (Labour): 11,994
Mark Robinson (Reform UK): 8,967
Steven Mason (Liberal Democrats): 5,379
Richard McLane (The Green Party): 2,986
Luke Brownlee (Yorkshire Party): 931
Harrogate and Knaresborough
Tom Gordon (Liberal Democrats): 23,976
Andrew Jones (Conservative): 15,738
Jonathan Swales (Reform UK): 5,679
Conrad Whitcroft (Labour): 4,153
Shan Oakes (The Green Party): 1,762
Paul Haslam (Independent): 620
Stephen Metcalfe (Independent): 136
Scarborough and Whitby
Alison Hume (Labour): 17,758
Roberto Weeden-Sanz (Conservative): 12,350
David Bowes (Reform UK): 9,657
Robert Lockwood (Liberal Democrats): 1,899
Annette Hudspeth (The Green Party): 1,719
Lee Derrick (Yorkshire Party): 477
Asa Jones (Social Justice Party): 285
Thomas Foster (Social Democrat Party): 76
Wetherby and Easingwold
Alec Shelbrooke (Conservative): 20,597
Ben Pickles (Labour): 15,751
Mike Jordan (Reform UK): 7,288
Arnold Warneken (The Green Party): 4,529
James Monaghan (Liberal Democrats): 3,351
John Hall (Yorkshire Party): 743
Richmond and Northallerton
Rishi Sunak (Conservative): 23,059
Tom Wilson (Labour): 10,874
Lee Taylor (Reform UK): 7,142
Daniel Callaghan (Liberal Democrats): 4,322
Kevin Foster (The Green Party): 2,058
Count Binface (Count Binface Party): 308
Brian Richmond (Independent): 222
Niko Omilana (Independent): 160
Rio Goldhammer (Yorkshire Party): 132
Sir Archibald Nicholls (The Monster Raving Loony Party): 99
Louise Dickens (Workers Party): 90
Angie Campion (Independent): 33
Jason Barnett (Independent): 27
Skipton and Ripon
Julian Smith (Conservative): 18,833
Malcolm Birks (Labour): 17,183
Simon Garvey (Reform UK): 8,516
Andrew Murday (Liberal Democrats): 4,194
Andy Brown (The Green Party): 3,446
Ryan Kett (Yorkshire Party): 627
Keith Tordoff (Independent): 493
Guy Phoenix (Heritage): 158
