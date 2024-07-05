All the General Election results in York and North Yorkshire have been revealed.

York Central

Rachael Maskell (Labour): 24,547

Richard Hudson (Conservative): 5,383

Lars Kramm (Green): 5,185 

Cliff Bond (Reform UK): 4,721

Alan Page (Liberal Democrats): 3,051

Alasdair Lord (Independent): 133

Roger James (Independent): 131

Ruairi Kendall (Independent): 98

Leo Mayne (Independent): 84    

York Outer

Luke Charters (Labour): 23,161 

Andrew Hollyer (Liberal Democrats): 5,496

John Crispin-Bailey (Reform UK): 5,912

Julian Sturdy (Conservative): 13,770

Michael Kearney (The Green Party): 2,212            

David Eadington (Yorkshire Party): 260

Darren Barrows (Independent): 66 

Keith Hayden (Independent): 141

Hal Mayne (Independent): 88

Selby

Keir Mather (Labour): 22,788

Charles Richardson (Conservative): 12,593

David Burns (Reform UK): 9,565 

Angela Oldershaw (The Green Party): 2,484

Christian Vassie (Liberal Democrats): 1,792

Thirsk and Malton

Kevin Hollinrake (Conservative): 19,544

Lisa Banes (Labour): 11,994

Mark Robinson (Reform UK): 8,967

Steven Mason (Liberal Democrats): 5,379

Richard McLane (The Green Party): 2,986

Luke Brownlee (Yorkshire Party): 931

Harrogate and Knaresborough

Tom Gordon (Liberal Democrats): 23,976

Andrew Jones (Conservative): 15,738

Jonathan Swales (Reform UK): 5,679

Conrad Whitcroft (Labour): 4,153

Shan Oakes (The Green Party): 1,762

Paul Haslam (Independent): 620

Stephen Metcalfe (Independent): 136

Scarborough and Whitby

Alison Hume (Labour): 17,758

Roberto Weeden-Sanz (Conservative): 12,350

David Bowes (Reform UK): 9,657

Robert Lockwood (Liberal Democrats): 1,899

Annette Hudspeth (The Green Party): 1,719

Lee Derrick (Yorkshire Party): 477

Asa Jones (Social Justice Party): 285

Thomas Foster (Social Democrat Party): 76

Wetherby and Easingwold

Alec Shelbrooke (Conservative): 20,597

Ben Pickles (Labour): 15,751

Mike Jordan (Reform UK): 7,288

Arnold Warneken (The Green Party): 4,529

James Monaghan (Liberal Democrats): 3,351

John Hall (Yorkshire Party): 743

Richmond and Northallerton

Rishi Sunak (Conservative): 23,059

Tom Wilson (Labour): 10,874

Lee Taylor (Reform UK): 7,142

Daniel Callaghan (Liberal Democrats): 4,322

Kevin Foster (The Green Party): 2,058

Count Binface (Count Binface Party): 308

Brian Richmond (Independent): 222

Niko Omilana (Independent): 160

Rio Goldhammer (Yorkshire Party): 132

Sir Archibald Nicholls (The Monster Raving Loony Party): 99

Louise Dickens (Workers Party): 90

Angie Campion (Independent): 33

Jason Barnett (Independent): 27

Skipton and Ripon

Julian Smith (Conservative): 18,833

Malcolm Birks (Labour): 17,183

Simon Garvey (Reform UK): 8,516

Andrew Murday (Liberal Democrats): 4,194

Andy Brown (The Green Party): 3,446

Ryan Kett (Yorkshire Party): 627

Keith Tordoff (Independent): 493

Guy Phoenix (Heritage): 158

 

 