THERE has been quite a few people complaining of not receiving their postal votes in time for the recent elections, and very disappointing it must be .
The only downside with postal votes is the fact that you must make a decision a few days before the elections and before the crescendo of promises and untruths and skulduggery by the two main characters tweedle-dee and tweedle-dumb.
To make my point, St John's Street, a street I often walk down, must have had a dozen posters for the Labour candidate Rachael Maskell.
The day before the election the number of posters was reduced to three. Was that because the households had had a change of minds at the last minute?
Who knows but it would be interesting to find out.
D M Deamer,
Penleys Grove Street,
Monkgate,
York
---
