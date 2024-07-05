The only downside with postal votes is the fact that you must make a decision a few days before the elections and before the crescendo of promises and untruths and skulduggery by the two main characters tweedle-dee and tweedle-dumb.

To make my point, St John's Street, a street I often walk down, must have had a dozen posters for the Labour candidate Rachael Maskell.

The day before the election the number of posters was reduced to three. Was that because the households had had a change of minds at the last minute?

Who knows but it would be interesting to find out.

D M Deamer,

Penleys Grove Street,

Monkgate,

York

