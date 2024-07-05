How about providing us with a reliable bus service to start with?

I refer of course to the Coastliner buses. There's hardly a day passes without a bus failing to arrive; not a recent problem, gone on for several years now and the authorities are incapable of sorting out the problem.

Tadcaster residents have struggled to get to work on time due to erratic services.

I go York to Malton at least twice a week and there isn't a week passes without me standing at a bus stop for some 40/50 minutes waiting for a bus that's gone missing.

East Yorkshire to Hull are great, why can't Coastliner buses be the same?

Brian Ledger,

Copmanthorpe,

York

---

What do you think?

Send your views to: letters@thepress.co.uk

Write no more than 250 words and please provide your full name, address and mobile number