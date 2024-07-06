After nominating their top 10 businesses, readers of The Press have been voting for their finalists by picking up copies of the newspaper, and picking the best hairdresser or barber in York.

Voting has been open since June 24, with each physical copy of The Press containing one voting slip, and will close on today – July 6 – meaning it's the last chance to cast your vote if you want to support your favourite local business.

Each finalist has spoken to The Press, telling their story of what they do, their backstory, and why they feel they deserve to be voted York’s Best Hairdresser or Barber 2024.

If you need a reminder, here are the 10 finalists and why you should vote for them:

Nigel Burton, regional editor for Newsquest North, spoke on the importance of holding such a competition.

He said: "Luckily, there is an array of great hairdressers and barbers in the area. Whether they are family run businesses in the countryside, or luxury locations in the centre of York.

"That's why The Press is delighted to pit them against each other and find out who our readers love the most."

Votes will be counted next week with the winner and the official Best Barber or Hairdresser 2024 is scheduled to be announced on July 15.

In the meantime, nominations are opening soon to highlight the next local group of local businesses in York and North Yorkshire.

This is one in a series of competitions that are planned to highlight the work of businesses in our area, so if you want to see yours feature, make sure to get involved.