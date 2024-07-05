On a dramatic night which saw major party members including Jacob Rees Mogg and former prime minister Liz Truzz, lose their seats, Mr Hollinrake won with a majority of just over 7, 500.

Labour candidate Liz Banes was second with 11,994 and Reform UK's Mark Robinson third, gaining 8963 votes.

At the last election, in 2019, Mr Hollinrake gained 35,634 votes while the Labour candidate, David Yellen secured 10,480.

The turnout for the Thirsk and Malton constituency for this election was 63.71%.

Mr Hollinrake said: "I am very grateful to all those who voted for me and those who worked so hard to support my campaign. I will do everything I can to repay your faith and to make sure we rebuild as a decent, compelling centre-right alternative to the current government. Difficult times, but very confident that we will once again be seen as the party that offers opportunity, prosperity and security for all."

The full results for Thirsk and Malton are: Lisa Banes (Labour) - 11,994, Luke Brownlee (Yorkshire Party) 931, Kevin Hollinrake (Conservative Party) 19544, Steve Mason (Liberal Democrats) 5,379, Richard McLane (Green) 2.986, Mark Robinson (Reform UK) 8967

For Scarborough and Whitby, Alison Hume took the seat from the Conservative Party with 17,758 votes with the Conservative candidate Roberto Weeden-Sanz came in second place with 12,350 votes. The previous conservative MP Sir Robert Goodwill received 55 per cent of the vote at the last general election in 2019.

It is only the second time the coastal constituency has had a Labour MP and Ms Hume is the first woman to represent the area in parliament.

Ms Hume said sh would work to win people’s trust and be an “effective MP for everybody,” conceding that “people who have voted for me tonight may not ordinarily have voted for Labour”.

“Whether you live in Staithes or Scarborough, I want to get to know you better,” she added.

“We have a once-in-a-generation chance now to bridge that divide and reduce the inequality between North and South.”

Ms Hume added: “I’m looking forward to working with our new mayor [David Skaith], the combined authority, and the people of Scarborough and Whitby to bring money back into the area and bring economic regeneration and start to champion the area.

“There’s so much potential here and we need to give our young people those careers in the green energy industry, the creative digital spaces, the jobs, and affordable houses to live in.”

The full results for Scarborough and Whitby are:

Alison Hume (Labour) 17,758 votes

Conservative Roberto Weeden-Sanz came second with 12,350

Reform UK’s candidate David Bowes, came in third with 9,657 votes

The Liberal Democrats’s Robert Graham Lockwood came in fourth place with 1,899 votes

Annette Hudspeth of the Green Party came in fifth place with 1,719 votes

The Yorkshire Party’s Lee Derrick got 477 votes and came in sixth place

Social Justice Party candidate Asa Jones came in seventh with 285 (0.6 per cent)

The SDP’s Thomas Foster came in last place with 85 votes (0.2 per cent)