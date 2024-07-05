The Hull Road by-election was triggered by the resignation of former Labour councillor Sophie Kelly, who stepped down stating that the role requires ‘deserves 100 per cent commitment’.

Labour needed to hold the seat to maintain its overall majority on City of York Council.

Labour candidate John Moroney won the seat in the east of the city with 1,203 votes while Liberal Democrat Andrew Mortimer came second with 1,008.

Green Ben French finished third with 602 of the 3,127 ballots cast while Conservative Ellis Holden came fourth with 314.

Liberal Democrat candidate Mr Mortimer said that whilst he was disappointed, he was eager to continue campaigning for the issues that matter to those within the ward.

He said: "Even though we didn't win, it was a really good result. We nearly doubled our result from last time.

“The people I guess who should be disappointed are Labour because their vote not only went down as a percentage by quite a lot, but they actually got less votes than they did in the election last May, so it's not a good vote of confidence in the Labour administration in York.

"When nearly twice as many people vote against you as support you, you've got issues."

He said in his experiences on the doorstep, the reception was generally positive with residents sharing their disappointment in broken promises - notably, those on Hull Road Park and the impending green bin tax.

The council leader – Labour’s Cllr Claire Douglas - said she was delighted with the result and to see another Labour councillor join the team.

Speaking to The Press, she said: “It’s absolutely fantastic: we couldn’t be happier. It’s just absolutely fantastic to see such a quality candidate as John join us as a councillor and maintain that Labour majority on the council. It’s great news.”

Mr Moroney, a retired GP, said prior to the vote that he was particularly interested in health and social care issues and was excited by Labour’s free school meals pilot.