York Central’s Rachael Maskell increased her 2019 majority of 13,545 to more than 19,000.

In York Outer, meanwhile, Labour’s Luke Charters unseated Tory Julian Sturdy, who had held the seat since 2010.

An elated Mr Charters, who overturned Mr Sturdy’s majority of 9,985 at the last election to win by almost 10,000 votes, said that he would do ‘everything I can to deliver the change that you have voted for’.

“We ran this election as a changed Labour Party,” he said. “Thank you for putting your trust in us to change the country.

Luke Charters after winning York Outer for Labour (Image: Alice Kavanagh)

“There is no magic wand, but the Labour Party is committed to doing what it takes to get Britain’s future back.

“It’s time to end the chaos and dysfunction in Westminster and start to rebuild our country together."

Ms Maskell, who celebrates her birthday today, said Labour’s huge national majority was a real mandate to ‘get on and deliver on the policies we've put forward’.

She said: “I will be putting the needs of housing and good health and jobs for the future as well as looking after children in the city really at the forefront of what I will be doing over the next five years.

Rachael Maskell giving an interview on election night after holding York Central for Labour (Image: Stephen Lewis)

“We've got a significant housing crisis here in York, and with Labour's promise to build 1.5 million homes across the country, I will certainly be concentrating on building homes for the future, as well as ensuring that we do rebuild our NHS."

The election of Mr Charters in York Outer meant Labour was now in a real position to effect change in York, she added.

"We've got a Labour council now, a Labour Mayor (of York and North Yorkshire, David Skaith) and two Labour MPs. This brings us together to be able to make the changes we want to see here in York."

York Outer’s defeated Conservative candidate Julian Sturdy put a brave face on things – joking that he was looking forward to getting back to work on his farm just outside York.

He admitted that it had been an ‘awful’ night for the Conservatives. “We've seen that the centre right vote is clearly split,” he said. “The voting public wanted to send a message to the Conservative Party and they have done that.

"The key thing for the Conservative Party is that we have to learn the lessons and have to be an opposition that can hold the new government to account.

Julian Sturdy arriving for the count, shortly before learning that he had lost his York Outer seat (Image: Stephen Lewis)

"It is vital for our democracy - whoever is in government, you do have to have that strong opposition."

Elsewhere in our region, Conservative former Post Office minister Kevin Hollinrake held onto his Thirsk and Malton seat, though with a greatly reduced majority of just 7,550, down from 25,154 at the last election.

Kevin Hollinrake has held onto his Thirsk and Malton seat with a reduced majority (Image: Supplied)

But in Harrogate and Knaresborough, Conservative Andrew Jones lost his seat to Tom Gordon of the Lib Dems. His vote fell from 29,962 in 2019 to just 15,738. Mr Gordon scored 23,976 votes – giving him a comfortable majority of more than 8,000.

Labour’s Keir Mather, meanwhile, extended his majority over the Conservatives in Selby.

Labour's Keir Mather extended his majority in Selby and Ainsty (Image: Supplied)

He won the seat with a massive swing from the Conservatives in a by-election last year following the resignation of Nigel Adams – and last night his majority increased from just 4,161 to more than 10,000.

In his victory speech, he described today as the 'first morning of a new Labour government and a brighter future'.

Nationally, Labour is on course for a thumping majority.

With 15 seats still to declare at 7.10am, Labour were on 410 seats (up 210), with the Conservatives on just 114 (down 247). The Liberal Democrats were on 70 – a huge increase of 62 on 2019.

Former Prime Minister Liz Truss has lost her seat (Image: PA)

Conservative ‘big beasts’ to lose their seats last night include former Prime Minister Liz Truss, Tory leadership hopeful Penny Mordaunt, and Jacob Rees-Mogg.

Hull Road by-election

Labour’s sweeping parliamentary triumph – both nationally and locally – was underlined in York last night by victory in the Hull Road council by-election.

Lib Dem candidate Andrew Mortimer ran his Labour rival John Moroney close, picking up 1,008 votes to Mr Moroney’s 1203.

But crucially, Mr Moroney’s victory means Labour retain control of the city council, with 24 of the 47 seats.

Labour council leader Claire Douglas said she was delighted with the result.

“It’s absolutely fantastic: we couldn’t be happier,” she said. “It’s just absolutely fantastic to see such a quality candidate as John join us as a councillor and maintain that Labour majority on the council. It’s great news.”

Mr Mortimer admitted he was disappointed to lose – but pointed out that the Lib Dems had almost doubled their share of the vote since last year.

He said: "Even though we didn't win, it was a really good result. We nearly doubled our result from last time. The people I guess who should be disappointed is Labour because … they actually got less votes than they did in the election last May. So it's not a good vote of confidence in the Labour administration in York.”