The county’s police say that officers investigating a stabbing in Northallerton that happened on Tuesday (July 2) have charged a 57-year-old man with attempted murder. He is remanded in custody and will appear before magistrates this morning (July 5).

At just after 2.30pm on Tuesday officers responded to a report that a person had been stabbed with a needle on Zetland Street.

The victim suffered serious injuries but has responded well to treatment in hospital. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Detective Inspector Louise Pegg from Hambleton CID said: “This was a very serious incident that has understandably concerned people in Northallerton and the surrounding communities. I am pleased that we have now been able to charge a suspect in this case and our investigation will continue.

“I would like to thank the local community for their initial response to this incident and their co-operation as we conducted enquiries immediately after.

“It’s important to stress that we are treating this as an isolated incident, and I urge anyone who has any concerns to speak to officers on patrol or visit the front counter at our Force Headquarters in Northallerton town centre.”