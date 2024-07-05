Charles Richardson, Conservative Party candidate for the Selby constituency, spoke before this morning’s (July 5) declaration for that seat and just before the news that Rishi Sunak won the Richmond and Northallerton constituency.

At 5am this morning, just after Mr Sunak had placed the call to Sir Keir Starmer to offer congratulations, the Labour Party held or gained 321 seats in Parliament, with 194 left to declare.

Mr Richardson said: “In terms of the result tonight, I think it’s been a difficult night for the Conservatives, including here in Selby.

“I think there’ll be a period of reflection and I hope the Conservatives can bounce back in time for the next election.

“It’s clear that the Conservatives will be the party in opposition from tonight’s results.

“I think that is an important job for any political party. I have no doubts that the Conservative party will be making the case for lower personal taxes and controls on immigration.”