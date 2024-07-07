Sutton Bank near Thirsk and the “charming little valley” of Upper Wharfedale in the Yorkshire Dales have been featured in the publisher’s recent travel guide, among the likes of St Davids Peninsula in Pembrokeshire and Glen Sligachan in the Isle of Skye.

BBC Countryfile commented on its walking guide: “During the long, balmy days of summer, options for walking are seemingly endless.

"Step out of your door and stroll to your local park or reserve; amble through cool, shady woodlands; follow riverside trails and canal towpaths; relish the seaside charm of a coastal path; head for the high hills or climb mountains.

“With so many options, choosing a summer walk can be tricky. To help you out, we've put together a selection of our favourite summer hikes.

"Each summer walk includes route directions and a map, as well as wildlife highlights, amenities, distances and difficulty.”

You can see BBC Countryfile’s full guide to Britain’s best summer walks here.

Why are Sutton Bank and Upper Wharfedale among Britain’s best summer walks?





Writing about Sutton Bank, BBC Countryfile revealed: “This route to Sutton Bank provides walkers with one of the finest views in the Yorkshire Dales and a chance to see the national park’s varied scenery from up high on the escarpment edge.

You can see the full Sutton Bank walking route which has a distance of 8 miles (13km) and duration of 5 hours here.

When it comes to what Upper Wharfedale offers for a stroll in the warmer months of the year, the publisher added: “Upper Wharfedale is a charming little valley off the beaten track where the roads are too narrow for trucks and busses to navigate.

“It's a bit of a bind to get to, but once you've found the dale, you'll never forget it.

“The limestone and peat uplands hereabouts are riven with steep-sided valleys and ghylls where water teems off the fells and tumbles over a series of waterfalls through the heart of the picturesque villages of Cray, Yockenthwaiteand Hubberholme.”

Directions for this walking route which has a total distance of 7 miles (11km) and a duration of 4 hours can be found here.

Additionally Walking in the Yorkshire Dales claims Upper Wharfedale is one of the “best walking areas in the Dales”.

The outdoors website explained: “The quintessential Yorkshire Dale and probably the most frequented area to the north of Grassington including the villages of Kettlewell, Starbotton, Buckden, Arncliffe and Litton.

“Upper Wharfedale includes Langstrothdale and Littondale for these purposes. Undoubtedly, this is one of the best walking areas in the Dales with over touristed areas such as Kettlewell but some surprisingly under-walked areas to be found.”

