A chimney fire at a home in North Yorkshire sparked a call out from the emergency services.
Firefighters were on the scene in Fox Lane, Selby, at about 3pm today (Thursday, July 4).
They extinguished the fire and ventilated the property.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was caused by a build-up of ash.
“Crews completed a home fire safety visit with the occupant and fitted two smoke alarms,” a service spokesperson said.
“Crews used a hearth kit, small tools and a thermal imagining camera to check for further hotspots before leaving the property.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article