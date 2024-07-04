Firefighters were on the scene in Fox Lane, Selby, at about 3pm today (Thursday, July 4).

They extinguished the fire and ventilated the property.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was caused by a build-up of ash.

“Crews completed a home fire safety visit with the occupant and fitted two smoke alarms,” a service spokesperson said.

“Crews used a hearth kit, small tools and a thermal imagining camera to check for further hotspots before leaving the property.”