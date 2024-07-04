Four cars were involved in a crash after a tree fell on a major road in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service received a call to the A64 near Malton at 12.31pm today (July 4).
"On arrival, crews found all casualties out of their vehicles with minor injuries," a spokesperson for the fire service said.
They added that North Yorkshire Police arrived at the scene first, where they dealt with the incident and arranged for the road to be cleared.
