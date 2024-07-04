The group says this milestone marks a significant achievement for Indie York, underscoring the vibrant and thriving community of independent businesses within the city.

Indie York has also announced an expansion of its membership boundaries.

Previously, membership was limited to businesses within the York Outer Ring Road, but it now includes the entire City of York unitary authority area.

READ MORE:

This expansion means that independent businesses located in, for example, Bishopthorpe, Haxby, Strensall, and Acaster Malbis can now join Indie York and feature on the much-loved Indie York map, social media channels and website.

Rebecca Hill, Chair of Indie York, said; “We are absolutely delighted to welcome more independent businesses into the Indie York community. Our expansion reflects our commitment to supporting and celebrating the diverse array of local enterprises that make York unique.

“We believe that by extending our reach, we can foster even greater collaboration, innovation, and community spirit among our members. As independent businesses, we are more powerful when we all work together for the benefit of the whole city.”

The announcement follows a successful Indie York Annual General Meeting (AGM), where members gathered to network, share updates, and discuss the future of independent business in York. The event featured a keynote speech from Chris Sands, founder of Totally Locally, who shared his insights on the importance of supporting local businesses and building strong community connections.

The AGM allowed members to exchange ideas, and learn about the exciting plans Indie York has for the future. With the new expansion, Indie York aims to continue its mission of promoting and supporting independent businesses throughout the entire City of York area.

Indie York is a not-for-profit organisation founded in 2016 by Johnny Hayes after the devastating Boxing Day floods of 2015. Originally starting with 30 businesses, it now supports over 250 independent shops, restaurants, bars, cafes, service and health and wellbeing businesses, contributing to York’s unique charm.

Indie York promotes these businesses through its website, social media, and paper maps, offering residents, tourists, and students unique alternatives to high street brands.

Supporters and sponsors are also sought. For details, go to www.indieyork.co.uk or email hello@indieyork.co.uk