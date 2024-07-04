Tea By the Lock, at the Naburn Banqueting House on Naburn Lock, Naburn, has submitted plans to install two flood barriers, two puddle pumps and two sump pumps and related equipment.

The application, submitted to City of York Council, says the Banqueting House, which is situated next to the Ouse, five miles south of York, is a Grade II-listed building erected in 1823-24.

It continued: “The purpose of this application is to protect and ensure the longevity of Naburn Banqueting House. The application seeks permission to install a series of flood resilience measures at the property to mitigate against the growing risk of flooding. The barriers will be discrete in nature and completely demountable, allowing for easy reversibility.”

Planning documents further explained that the River Ouse has a history of flooding and recently this has resulted in ‘significant events.’

In addition, current climate models predict wetter winters as a result of climate change so the risks of flooding to the property will not be reduced.

The application says the property has been selected for such mitigation measures alongside several other properties in York.

This follows discussions between City of York Council, the Environment Agency and a company called Floodtec, which manufactures flood defence systems.

(Image: pic supplied)

The application concluded forecast wetter winters meant “it is vital that there are flood barriers installed to protect this listed building from flooding.”

Last winter, Tea By The Lock, faced several lengthy closure periods due to the Ouse flooding.

Water entered the historic building, causing some damage. Floodwaters also left debris in the car park and surrounds.

At times, the café also used a chauffeured dinghy to ferry customers to the venue across the flooded car park, with others bravely wading though in wellies.

Tea By The Lock’s owner Ruth Richards told the Press this week: “We are relieved to finally be getting some flood defences in place to help protect this very old and beautiful building.

(Image: pic supplied)

“This last winter we’ve lost several weeks of business which has resulted in a real financial hardship for such a small, independent business.

“Although the flood defences are vital for the protection of this Grade 2 listed building, due to the fact it’s situated within a flood plain, there will always be struggles for customers to reach the tearoom itself unless in a kayak, canoe or wearing very big waders!”

Ruth added: “We really appreciate all of the support from our customers throughout the flooding.”

City of York Council has yet to determine the application.