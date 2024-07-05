Councillors on the Children, Culture and Communities Scrutiny Committee heard some adults were having to take multiple buses to reach out-of-town classes being taught in facilities designed for young people.

City of York Council’s communities director Pauline Stuchfield told councillors the price of courses would also have to go up from September following the high levels of inflation seen in recent years.

It comes as a report to the committee stated although there had been challenges in recruiting tutors there had been success in getting teachers for English, maths and digital skills.

The York Learning service has also been working to develop ‘bite-size’ classes to cater for people who struggle with time constraints.

Councillors heard that although course fees would increase in September due to mounting costs for venues the average each student would pay would be around £8-an-hour.

Some courses are available for free including for people receiving hardship funding.

The service has also put on new courses including on cybersecurity, digital skills, data analysis and computer aided design (CAD).

But the report stated the lack of facilities in central York beyond spaces for desk-based learning at the council’s West Offices building was restricting access.

It added there was a need for an area to help develop skills for construction and hands-on trades.

It cited proposals put forward to the York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority for a green construction skills village as part of the solution.

Communities director Ms Stuchfield said students having to travel to places such as Huntington was causing issues for some of them.

The director said: “We’re having to use spaces for children and young people for adults we’re trying to encourage back into learning.

“People are willing to do one bus journey but not two, some of the learning should be central.

“The cost of living has also had a knock on effect not only with venues costing more but with it costing more for people to travel to us and we’re sensitive to that.

“We’ve worked closely with York College to borrow some of their tutors.”