Chef Tommy Banks’ The Abbey Inn at Byland and The Star Inn at Harome were among those in North Yorkshire highlighted by the publisher.

The travel experts wrote about its latest food guide: “Taking a UK weekend break is a great chance to sample some of the country's most delicious produce and ingredients, try some of the UK's best restaurants or go back to old favourites, to spend hours holed up by the fire in a cosy pub or on a sun-drenched terrace by the coast.

“So where should you go if you want your next trip to revolve around eating? That's the question we're answering here, suggesting our favourite corners of the country to visit for an epic feast or three.

“We've recommended where to eat while you're there and where to stay over, too – from restaurants with rooms and country pubs with rooms to smart country house hotels and beyond.”

You can discover all the best foodie breaks in the UK including Cornwall and Bristol here.

What makes North Yorkshire worth visiting for foodies?





Condé Nast Traveller revealed: “These days, Yorkshire rivals Cumbria for cooking inspired by its terroir.

“New openings The Abbey Inn (from local hero Tommy Banks) and Myse both placed on Condé Nast Traveller's UK's Top New Restaurant Awards, while classic tables to book in the region include The Star Inn at Harome and legendary tearoom Bettys in Harrogate.

“The Abbey Inn has rooms which clever travellers book for a full weekend of eating: a two-night stay includes dinner downstairs as well as at the Banks family's flagship restaurant, The Black Swan.”

On Tripadvisor, The Abbey Inn has been described as a “gorgeous country pub in beautiful surroundings, serving the most delicious food” by one customer.

Their review also said: “Very inventive dishes, cooked to perfection and the portions are a good size. I've never known such polite waiting staff. Cannot find a single fault, it was a perfect meal and occasion. Going back there very soon.”

Also on Tripadvisor, someone said their recent visit to The Star Inn at Harome was a “great experience”.

Recommended reading:

They added: “Took my brother and his wife for a birthday lunch and we had a wonderful meal Holly who served us , was very passionate about the food and was hugely knowledgeable about each dish.

“We really loved everything the lamb was spectacular Even the bread and butter was superb Desserts and coffee rounded off a really wonderful food experience! Bill wasn’t awful for all we had enjoyed! We will be back!!!”

Do you have any favourite foodie spots in North Yorkshire you like to visit regularly?