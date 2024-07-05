Held on Hall Green, outside Hovingham Hall, the event will raise funds for the village church.

One of the organisers said: “We are delighted to have over 20 local Classic & Performance Cars and Motorbikes at this event which is being held on the same day as the highly successful monthly Hovingham Market. Two good reasons to visit Hovingham with it’s well regarded bakery, shop and Michelin-starred restaurant, Myse.

“The motor show will be raising funds for the repair and maintenance of All Saints Church, Hovingham, which includes an ancient Saxon Tower.”

Entrance to the show, which takes place from 9.30am until 1pm, is just £,3 with kids going free.

Vehicles featured include: Land Rovers, BMWs, bikes, TVR, Ferraris, Lotus, Jensen, MG, Bentley, Jaguar, Mercedes, Honda, Nissan and Mitsubishi.

Land Rover Series 2 Land Rover Defender Land Rover Land Rover Series 2a BMW Bike 2 Bike 1 Bike & Sidecar TVR Chimaera Ferrari 458 Speciale Lotus Exige Ferrari 550 Maranello Jensen FF jensen-Healey MBG GT Bentley Jaguar Jaguar Mercedes AMG GTC Mercedes SLK 350 Mercedes SL350 Honda s2000 Nissan Skyline R33 GTR Mitsubishi Colt Lancer EX2000