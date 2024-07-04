Police are seeking the public’s help to trace the family of a York man who died at his home.
Dennis Ashley Wainwright passed away aged 54, prompting the appeal from North Yorkshire Police.
“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death,” a force spokesperson said.
Anyone with information should email: coroner@northyorkshire.police.uk
