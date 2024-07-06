It comes as pet insurance company Petsure has “carefully reviewed” 40 popular UK holiday destinations which have been ranked based on the percentage of dog-friendly hotels, cottages, restaurants, pubs, spas and hikes.

Petsure has also looked at the number of vets within a 20-mile radius of each location “so you could get your dog medical help if needed”.

The experts commented on its latest travel guide: “From quaint seaside towns to historic villages, the UK is full of destinations for pet parents to explore with their dogs.

“Going away with your pup is a great chance to spend quality time together and strengthen your bond. And your dog can enjoy a new place full of exciting sights, smells, and adventures.”

See the top 20 best places for a dog-cation here.

Why Whitby is among best places for a dog-cation in the UK

Within the top 20 rankings, Whitby was named in 9th place.

The experts at Petsure revealed: “Whitby, a charming seaside town in North Yorkshire, boasts the highest number of dog-friendly cottages on our list.

“With 87 dog-friendly cottages and over half of the town’s hotels welcoming dogs, you’ll have plenty of options for finding a comfortable place to stay.”

This Miniature Schnauzer is making the most of their time on Whitby's beaches (Image: Getty)

The research also showed Whitby has two vets within 20 miles.

Just some of the beaches in and near the town where dogs can leave their pawprints include Tate Hill Beach, Whitby West Cliff Beach, Sandsend Beach and Saltwick Bay.

Recommended reading:

If you want to stop for a bite to eat at a local pub where your furry pals will be welcome too, try The Dolphin or Middle Earth Tavern.

However, Whitby wasn’t the only coastal spot in North Yorkshire to be named as one of the UK’s best areas for a dog-cation, as Robin Hood’s Bay also featured in Petsure’s rankings in 16th place.

The pet experts discovered it has five dog-friendly hikes and five vets within 20 miles.