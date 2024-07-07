Diners choosing the ‘dish’ are making a £2 donation to the catering industry charity, Hospitality Action, which is there to support anyone working in the hotels and catering industry in their time of need.

The Coaching Inn Group, which, owns The Talbot, has grown in recent years, and now owns 35 hotels and inns in market towns right across the country.

This year’s invisible chips donations made by big hearted diners totalled £7,390.

Chief Operating Officer, Adam Charity, said the group’s whole ethos was based around providing ‘hospitality from the heart’ for all the market town communities it served.

“So, thanks to our core base of generous hearted community customers and our many hotel guests we have now been able to donate more than £35,000 to Hospitality Action over the past four years,” he said.

Founded back in 1837 the charity offers time of need support to all those whether working in hotels, restaurants, pubs, bars, cafes, schools, hospitals, or event venues.