When polls close at 10pm on Thursday (July 4) our reporters Alice, Stephen, Kevin, and Karen will be ready to report on every development, live as it happens.

Our reporters will be on the ground at key counts across the region as the exit poll drops.

From the city to the coast, our reporters will predominantly be covering York Central, York Outer, Selby, Thirsk and Malton, and Scarborough and Whitby but will touch on other constituencies and the results from the Hull Road byelection, set to decide the make up of City of York council.

We’ll bring you the latest from each count in our live blog, including the results as they’re announced. We’ll have interviews with the winners and losers throughout the night, with the full details of the night left up for morning readers to enjoy.

In addition to the drama of the count, we will bring you the latest updates, stories and analysis from across the region and the rest of the UK.

For those planning to stay up through the night for the results, current timings are as follows:

3.30am - Scarborough and Whitby

4am - York Central and Outer

6am - Thirsk and Malton

6.30am - Selby and Wetherby and Easingwold

Make sure to follow along with our live blog for info from the count as we get it!