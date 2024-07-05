The home, in Burton Stone Lane, was recently extended and had a loft conversion to accommodate the extra bedrooms.

Applicant Kalum Abul has submitted the request to City of York Council and a consultation on the application is scheduled to take place on July 18.

The council said that there are currently two HMOs out of 38 properties on the street, equating to 5.26 per cent. However, with the new application included, 7.89 per cent of properties within 100 metres would be HMOs.

The council added that 16 properties in the neighbourhood are currently registered as HMOs.

"Before we submitted this application - we did not feel it was necessary to consult any neighbours on this application," said MTS Architectural Services, on behalf of the applicant.

"We feel the level of involvement of the community was looked at and decided it was not necessary."