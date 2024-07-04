A man tried to steal three bottles of wine from a York supermarket but was caught in the act by a member of the public who foiled his plans.
The member of the public challenged the man as he was leaving Sainsbury’s in Bootham causing him to drop the stolen items and flee the area, North Yorkshire Police said.
Today (Thursday, July 4) the force issued a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to about the theft at about 11.15pm on Sunday, May 19.
“Please contact us if you recognise the man pictured in the CCTV image as we believe he may have information that will assist our investigation,” a police spokesperson said.
Anyone with information should email: scott.nixon@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, select option two and ask for Scott Nixon.
Information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Quote police reference number 12240088198 when passing on information.
