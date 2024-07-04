York Press
General Election 2024 results LIVE: Updates across York, Selby and Malton

Live

General Election 2024 results LIVE: York, Selby and Malton

General Election 2024
National government
Politics
Malton
Selby
York
By Kevin Glenton

  • We’ll bring you the General Election 2024 results live across York, Selby, Thirsk and Malton. At the counts are Stephen Lewis and Alice Kavanagh (York), Kevin Glenton (Selby) and Karen Darley (Malton). We’ll keep you updated throughout the night. Get in touch via X (formerly Twitter) @yorkpress or email newsdesk@thepress.co.uk

