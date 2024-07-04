On Wednesday, June 5, and Thursday, June 6, several items of the jewellery were taken from a property in Green Dykes Lane.

North Yorkshire Police said that people entered the rear window of the property and stole a bracelet, chain, signet ring, earrings, a pendant and two wedding rings - all gold.

If you have seen these items, know where they are or have any information about the incident please email auren.vanbuuren2@northyorkshire.police.uk or contact North Yorkshire police on 101 and quote log 12240099782.