THE RSPCA say Mary Jane Allan, 38, of Burdyke Avenue in Clifton was also sentenced to 26 weeks imprisonment, suspended for 12 months and given up to 25 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (RAR) days. She must also pay £250 in costs and a £154 victim surcharge following the conclusion of her trial at York Magistrates Court on 25 June.

The court heard that in June 2023, a stray cairn cross terrier was found in York, and taken to Minster Vets by a dog warden. The vet found the dog was unable to bear weight on his left hind leg, and had a bulging, ulcerated left eye.

The RSPCA was contacted and organised for a further, detailed veterinary examination of Bob at Green Vets York. The dog’s microchip showed that Allan was the owner and enquiries revealed that she had last taken Bob to a vet in February, and during the months since then had left Bob to suffer with no medical treatment.

The vet had to remove his left hind leg and affected eye due to the severity of Bob’s condition.

Veterinary surgeon Anne Busche said: “In my professional opinion, Bob was suffering unnecessarily due to an untreated bulging eye and corneal ulcer and left hind lame rendered useless and causing undue pain.”

The vet added that previous notes showed that on February 15 last year, it was recommended “Bob be put to sleep if the issue does not resolve.”



However, Bob was left without treatment or further veterinary care - and was not seen by a vet again until June 1 when collected by the dog warden.

The vet said: “If an owner did not agree with the decision to euthanize then they should have sought a second opinion. They should have not left him untreated for 3½ months. I would say Bob suffered for a minimum of three months.”

RSPCA Inspector Thomas Hutton - who interviewed Allan - said: “It was Allan’s legal responsibility to properly care for Bob but she failed to do this.

“We would like to thank the North Yorkshire Police for their support in this matter.”

In mitigation, Allan was said to care for the dog and thought a great deal of him. The ownership of a dog brought her much comfort and support in an often-chaotic life.