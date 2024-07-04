VIEWING the black and white photos in the Nostalgia Then & Now in Wednesday's The Press , the photo of the sheep grazing on the moat on Lord Mayors Walk made me think.

With all the ' re-wilding ' of gardens and open spaces, why not go the whole hog and reintroduced sheep and cattle back on to the moats around the bar walls and even the rough land at the side of the racecourse on Tadcaster Road?

A natural way of tidying up the countryside.

Year's ago I'm told there was a small farm on the corner of Lord Mayors Walk and Gillygate.

I wonder if there are any photos or any people with memories regarding the farm?

D M Deamer,

Penleys Grove Street,

Monkgate,

York

---

