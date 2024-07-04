DRIVING along Foss Bank on the morning of July 3 I wondered what happened to the usual queue of vehicles trying to get over the Layerthorpe Bridge junction.

When I got to the crossroads all was revealed. The traffic lights were dead and all traffic was flowing smoothly.

Drivers from each direction were carefully moving forward and acting responsibly.

All realised there were no lights and they took turns to go in their desired direction.

Traffic light failures have happened elsewhere in the city with similar congestion busting results.

Maybe we should just turn them all off permanently?

Matthew Laverack,

Lord Mayors Walk,

York

