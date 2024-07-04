AS election day unfolds, The Press is ready to give a round of a-paws to our furry friends waiting patiently outside polling stations across the region.
We asked Press readers to take a photo of their dog outside their local polling station when they went to cast their votes today in the general election.
If you haven't voted yet - with or without dog - then remember that polls close at 10pm, so there's still plenty of time to gather up your furry, feathered, or scaly friend and exercise your democratic right.
In order to vote, you will need to take a valid form of photo ID with you (full list here) and if you take your pet, it must remain outside, unless it is an assistance dog. No photos are allowed inside the polling station (so we can't accept them either!)
Carolyn Menteith, Behaviorist at Tails.com, has shared some insight on how to avoid any unwanted behaviour or issues occurring - as well as how to keep your dog occupied - as you queue up to vote:
- Ensure you pack plenty of snacks and water
Depending on the time of day you and your dog will be visiting your local polling station, it’s wise to expect that there may be a significant wait. Therefore, it's important to keep your pet hydrated and sustained during the voting process.
- Vote alongside a friend/family member your dog is familiar with
Not all dogs are social by nature, and a large crowd of people at a polling station - especially if you live in a busy city or town - may become overwhelming for them. Consider visiting the polling station with a friend, family member, or neighbour with whom your dog is already familiar with, to keep them calm in your absence.
- Check ahead of voting how long the queues are likely to be
If you’re planning to have your dog accompany you to vote, it’s worth checking in with others who have voted to understand how long queues are likely to be during busier periods of the day. You could also plan to visit first thing in the morning when the polls open at 7am, or towards the end of the evening before they close at 10pm.
- Prepare yourself for other dogs to be present at the polling stations
If your dog is prone to becoming nervous or anxious around other dogs, consider taking them for a long walk before heading to your local polling station. Exercise is as much of a mood-booster for pets as it is for humans. Burning off your dog’s energy can help to reduce the likelihood that they’ll become wound up or hypersensitive to other dogs present in their vicinity.
In addition to this, BrewDog is offering a free pint to those who take their dog to vote! A spokesperson for the brewery said: "All you need to do is take a selfie outside the polling station after you’ve voted and show this to the bar staff at your nearest BrewDog bar to enjoy a pint of Punk IPA or Punk AF, on the house.
"Those casting their ballot by post can redeem a free pint by showing their postal registration confirmation email. If if you have a four legged friend accompanying you to the polls, then there’s a treat in store for them too. Bring them along to a BrewDog bar and they’ll enjoy a pint of ‘dog beer’ or dog treats where available, while you sip your Punk IPA."
Throughout the day, we'll be updating this article with your pet photos so feel free to send them in - either through our previous article, Facebook, or Twitter page.
Done the deed for #GE24 and hoping for better times ahead!🌹#DogsAtPollingStations#TongueOutThursdays #ThatDoesntEvenMakeSense pic.twitter.com/VVjiftAe4c— Kallum Taylor (@Kallum_Of_York) July 4, 2024
Vote cast in #YorkCentral pic.twitter.com/3s3Kaly0yQ— Fraser Forsyth (@FraserForsyth) July 4, 2024
Max helping us decide who to vote for 🤔 @yorkpress #dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/4zeieFyClT— james fox 💙 (@jmf506) July 4, 2024
Todays the day .@Hearingdogpuppy Pasha loves to pose for #dogsatpollingstations .If you see @HearingDogs at your polling station do say hello.Their burgundy uniforms allow them to go in with their owners@yorkpress@BBCYork @thisisyo1 @theyorkmix @VolTeamHDogs @BBCLookNorth pic.twitter.com/nBvc42Q0IJ— June (@yorkshirejune) July 4, 2024
Florence outside the Polling Station, Tithe Barn, Nether Poppleton
Community answers
Pets at polling stations in York - your photos
"Please send us a photo of your dog, cat, lizard, or other creature at a York polling station when you go to vote in the General Election. Remember the photo must be OUTSIDE the polling station."
We asked for your responses - this is what you sent.
Name of pet and location of polling stationMaple, Hob Moor Children’s Centre
Photo, with caption
[OPTIONAL] Who are you voting for?Labour
Name of pet and location of polling stationHollie and Casper, St Barnabas Church
Photo, with caption
[OPTIONAL] Who are you voting for?
Name of pet and location of polling stationBonnie
Photo, with caption
[OPTIONAL] Who are you voting for?Labour
Name of pet and location of polling stationPippin, Cornerstone Methodist Church
Photo, with caption
[OPTIONAL] Who are you voting for?
Name of pet and location of polling stationMax & Ollie, Holy Trinity Church Hall, Heworth
Photo, with caption
[OPTIONAL] Who are you voting for?
Name of pet and location of polling stationMax at Heworth polling station
Photo, with caption
[OPTIONAL] Who are you voting for?
