Viewers of Good Morning Britain have mocked a question relating to voter ID that was posed on the day of the 2024 General Election.
Presenters Kate Garrway and Adi Ray were discussing voter ID on the ITV programme, but a viewer question that was read out received some ridicule.
The question related to whether an individual could use their library card or Tesco Clubcard as a form of ID at a polling station.
These forms of ID would not be accepted and some people took the time to post on X (formerly known as Twitter) to joke about it.
Polling stations across the country will open in less than an hour to allow millions of people to start voting in the General Election. A total of 650 parliamentary constituencies are being contested.— Good Morning Britain (@GMB) July 4, 2024
Most results will start coming in from the early hours of Friday morning.… pic.twitter.com/XS50uyK716
One person shared: "This viewer question read out (with a straight face) on Good Morning Britain HAS to be a p***take."
Another posted: "If you need to ask whether your Tesco Clubcard counts as ID for voting, it's best that you aren't able to vote. One less for Reform."
Meanwhile, another wrote: "Can I use my Tesco Clubcard as ID to vote….these questions on #GMB".
One person saw the funny side, posting: "I’ve got a gym membership card from 2010 that’s in my mate's name because we shared it, then we got kicked out…can I vote ? #gmb".
You will need to show a valid form of photo ID to vote at polling stations today.— Good Morning Britain (@GMB) July 4, 2024
Here is a list of accepted forms of photo ID. 👇 pic.twitter.com/b4K0sMJQKj
What voter ID is accepted for polling stations?
You can use any of the following accepted forms of photo ID when voting at a polling station.
International travel
- Passport issued by the UK, any of the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, a British Overseas Territory, an EEA state or a Commonwealth country
Driving and Parking
- Driving licence issued by the UK, any of the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, or an EEA state (this includes a provisional driving licence)
- A Blue Badge
Local travel
- Older Person’s Bus Pass
- Disabled Person’s Bus Pass
- Oyster 60+ Card
- Freedom Pass
- Scottish National Entitlement Card
- 60 and Over Welsh Concessionary Travel Card
- Disabled Person’s Welsh Concessionary Travel Card
- Proof of age
- Identity card bearing the Proof of Age Standards Scheme hologram (a PASS card)
Other government issued documents
- Biometric immigration document
- Ministry of Defence Form 90 (Defence Identity Card)
- National identity card issued by an EEA state
- Electoral Identity Card issued in Northern Ireland
- Voter Authority Certificate
- Anonymous Elector's Document
You will only need to show one form of photo ID. It needs to be the original version and not a photocopy.
You can still use your photo ID if it's out of date, as long as it looks like you.
The name on your ID should be the same name you used to register to vote.
