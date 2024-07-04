The news follows the decision by North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) to cancel the annual 'Through the Decades'.

The Back to the 1940s’ event will be held on October 12 and 13.

A spokesperson for Eden Camp, near Old Malton, said: "Get ready for a weekend filled with nostalgic fun, lively music, and the charm of a bygone era.

"History lovers will discover something different around every corner whilst exploring the 22 original prisoner of war huts.

"The displays capture the humour, sacrifice and spirit of a nation at war. Visitors can discover the personal tributes and unique stories of some of the individuals throughout World War II."

The spokesperson added: "t’s the perfect setting to get into the 1940s spirit, with everything from the outbreak of World War II and the iconic ‘Dig For Victory’ and ‘Make Do and Mend’ campaigns, to the arrival of prisoners of war to camp from Malton Station.

"During the weekend, marvel at beautifully restored vehicles from the 1940s such as the Willy’s Jeep, M50 Sherman Tank, USA M16 Half Track and more, a treat for vintage car enthusiasts and history buffs alike. Put on your dancing shoes and get ready to swing with live music performances that capture the essence of the 1940s.

"This event is also a unique opportunity to enjoy the glamour and celebrate the era’s fashion and culture by engaging with reenactors and participating in themed activities, including a gun firing demonstration.

"The fun will continue for a classic 1940s night out, with the best of wartime and post-wartime entertainment - more details to be announced soon. Dress to impress and step back in time to the vibrant spirit of the 1940s at Eden Camp!

"Whether you’re a history nut, a dance enthusiast, or simply looking for a unique weekend outing, Eden Camp promises an unforgettable experience for all ages."

For more information and to book tickets, visit https://edencamp.co.uk/whats-on/back-to-the-1940s/